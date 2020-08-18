Student Of Yeshiva Or Yisroel Tests Positive For COVID-19 On First Day Back





Yeshivas Or Yisroel located in Petach Tikvah began their Elul Zman in capsules early, and commenced classes on Sunday. The reason for the early beginning of the new Zman was in order to enable all of the Talmidim to arrive in their capsules and be ready to learn from the very beginning of the month of Elul.

According to the original plan, students from Shiur Aleph would begin their year of studies in a campus on Moshav Beit Achiezer, as there is a lack of space in the regular Yeshiva building in Petach Tikvah to accommodate all of the capsules.

The students who arrived at the campus on the Moshav, were required to take a COVID-19 test and to not remove their masks until their results were received.

Today, when the results came back, it was revealed that one of the talmidim tested positive for having contracted the virus.

The staff of the Yeshiva, who had prepared in advance for such an eventuality, removed the boy from his capsule and brought him to a specially prepared dormitory for students who have contacted the virus that is part of the Petach Tikvah campus.

The staff is working with the Health Ministry to determine who among the rest of the capsule needs to go into isolation.

