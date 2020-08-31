LAKEWOOD RABBONIM: No Schools Can Open Until Every Girl In Placed Into School

No Lakewood Mosdos will be allowed to open for the school year until every girl has a high school to go to. The decision to delay all school openings was made by the Roshei Yeshiva, Rabbonim and the Lakewood Vaad.
Schools were supposed to open this week – some on Wednesday.
No opening date was given to the parents.
A meeting of Askonim is scheduled for tonight as they work on placing every girl into a school.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
im proud of the Lakewood rabonim this is how it should be in every town or city in the world all children deserve being in a school having friends etc no child’s blood is redder then another sadly if you have money or you come from a respected background you have no issue getting in but any regular guys who work hard to bring in a living or you are not called Mr balabatish have a problem lakewood Rabonim Ashriechem more children in school means more generations of toroh and mitzvos
THEY NEED TO IMPLEMENT THIS ALL OVER !!
Does this have to happen every year??? Is this kavod haTorah? Kavod habriyos? Is this the way it should be in ir haTorah?? Have we learned nothing from covid ? NO tikunim? This is painful to read….
Why is this national news?