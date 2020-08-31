LAKEWOOD RABBONIM: No Schools Can Open Until Every Girl In Placed Into School





No Lakewood Mosdos will be allowed to open for the school year until every girl has a high school to go to. The decision to delay all school openings was made by the Roshei Yeshiva, Rabbonim and the Lakewood Vaad.

Schools were supposed to open this week – some on Wednesday.

No opening date was given to the parents.

A meeting of Askonim is scheduled for tonight as they work on placing every girl into a school.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







