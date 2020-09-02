BORO PARK: Fatal Shooting At 42nd Street And 9th Avenue; Another Person Stabbed On 41 Street





A person was shot at 9th Avenue and 42nd Street, Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was driven by private vehicle to Maimonides Hospital in traumatic arrest, and was pronounced dead a short while later.

An NYPD Level 1 Mobilization response was requested. Law enforcement sources tell YWN that the suspect may have fled in a grey Hyundai Sonata with “TLC” Plates.

The suspect is a black male wearing a white tee shirt, red shirts with a beard.

Boro Park Shomrim was on the scene as well.

Meanwhile, a person was stabbed at 928 41st Street minutes after the shooting. FDNY EMS and the NYPD were on the scene. It was unknown if the incidents are connected.

DEVELOPING STORY

