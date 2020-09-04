WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Elya Brudny: Conceptually, We’re Mask Wearers





(By: Sandy Eller)

As the uncertainty regarding COVID-19 continues to swirl amid an uptick in confirmed cases in recent days and fear of a second wave of the virus and schools reopening, Rav Elya Brudny, Rosh Yeshiva of the Mirrer Yeshiva, delivered a strong directive as to the need to remain vigilant about masks and personal safety as the pandemic continues.

Speaking at an August 30th event hosted by Relief Resources, the leading Orthodox mental health referral agency, Rabbi Brudny addressed the need to send a clear chinuch message to our children by observing the Torah commandment of shielding ourselves from danger, and complying with laws even when doing so may seem inconvenient, as we are a nation of rule followers.

“Conceptually we’re mask wearers,” said Rabbi Brudny, adding. “The Ribono Shel Olamo sent COVID. It’s his shaliach and he’s testing us with COVID and he wants us to respond to it in a Torahdike way.” He pointed out that we must understand that COVID is not an entity of its own, rather it is Hashem Himself.

Emphasizing the importance of teaching children by example, Rabbi Brudny noted that seeing adults flouting rules and considering themselves to be above the law is damaging and sending the wrong message to our children. “That’s, I believe, poisonous in a child’s growing up,” said Rabbi Brudny.

The Rosh Yeshiva’s words came during a 100 minute long event addressing potential problems that may arise as children return to yeshiva after a nearly six month long absence. Nearly 13,000 people tuned in live online to hear Rabbi Brudny and Dr. Shmuel Mandelman, an expert in the field of child development, psychology and education.

Dr. Mandelman addressed mental health issues that may emerge in the days and weeks ahead.

Reviewing the upheaval that children faced during this time, Dr. Mandelman addressed COVID’s emotional, social and academic impact that the pandemic and school closures have had. He highlighted the challenges of social reintegration, related emotional challenges and addressed the effects of the disrupted learning process as well as the behavioral issues that may be seen. He implored schools to not ignore what the children have been through and to construct and implement a reintegration plan. He also offered perspective as to how parents should approach this upcoming school year and support their children.

A half hour long question and answer period had Rabbi Brudny and Dr. Mandelman fielding inquiries on topics including weaning children off technology, reevaluating the length of the school day and addressing educational gaps created by the lockdown.

“It is important to remember that while our children are going back to school, things are not back to normal,” explained Duvie Kessner, director of operations at Relief Resources. “We hope that this event gave parents a better idea of what to expect as we enter the next phase of the pandemic.”

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW

(Sandy Eller – YWN)







