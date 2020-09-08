ALERT – Flatbush Shomrim Searching For Missing Person





Flatbush Shomrim has been searching a search for a missing special needs person, and are asking if anyone has any information about him to please contact them immediately.

Dozens upon dozens of Shomrim volunteers have been searching streets, buildings, hospitals and the transit system, and have so far come up empty-handed.

Missing is a 40-year-old male, named Tzvi Horowitz – who answers to “Tzvi”. He is 4 foot 10 inches, brown eyes, brown / black hair, a mustache, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

He was wearing a purple polo shirt, grey shorts, black shoes. He likes the beach.

He was last seen at 7:30AM on 9/07/20, at West 6th Street and Sheepshead bay Road.

If you see this person or have any information that can assist in location him, please call 911 and then the Flatbush Shomrim 24 hour hotline at 718-338-9797.

