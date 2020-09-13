Far Rockaway: Levaya of Mrs Devorah Leah Hecht A”H

YWN rgerets to inform you of the Petira of Mrs. Devora Leah Hecht A”H, wife of Rabbi Pinchus Hecht, the Executive Director of the Mirrer Yeshiva in Flatbush. She was 59.

Her children are Chayale, Tzpori, Rivky, Tova, Avigayil, Batsheva, Miriam and her son, Yossie.

She was the daughter of HaRav Yeshaya Siff, the well-known Rov in the Lower East Side.

The Levaya will take place on Sunday, September 13th at 11:45 a.m. in the TAG Elementary School, 444 Beach 6th Street Far Rockaway NY. The Kevurah will be at Beth Moses Cemetery -Wellwood

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

The Levaya will be live streamed here.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)