DELAYED AGAIN: NYC Delays In-Person School Start for Grades 8-12 Until October

New York City has again delayed the planned start of in-person learning for most of the more than 1 million students in its public school system.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that most elementary school students would do remote-only learning until Sept. 29. Middle and high schools would stay remote through Oct. 1.

Pre-kindergarten students and some other special education students will be the only ones who resume in-person instruction on Monday, as originally planned.

De Blasio and union leaders say the city needed more time to prepare for students to return to school buildings.

It’s the MIDDLE OF SEPTEMBER!! Every few weeks the Mayor makes some big declaration. New Yorkers rush to adjust their entire lives based on his announcement. Then he actually does his research and reverses himself. This is SO irresponsible and not the way to lead a city! https://t.co/IY6MG4XFpR — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) September 17, 2020

Hey @NYCMayor – please explain how workers are supposed to return to the office when their children are stuck at home and in need of supervision? https://t.co/8I8BOMeVqW — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) September 17, 2020

(AP)