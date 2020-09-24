Ashdod Man Contracts Corona For Second Time

According to a report in the local Ashdod news site, Ashdodnet, a 28-year-old resident of the city, Roee Elmaliach, has reported that he has contracted Corona for the second time.

While researchers around the globe are trying to determine whether such a thing is possible, Elmaliach tested positive for Corona after developing the symptoms of the disease on Rosh Hashanah.

Elmaliach, who is currently in self-quarantine in his house, is in contact with the doctors at his HMO regarding his treatment. “Over the course of Rosh Hashanah, my situation deteriorated. I began to have a fever, and I was suffering severe stomach pains and diarrhea. It got worse later on as I also developed back pain and pain behind my eyes that wouldn’t let me sleep.”

Elmaliach said that the first time he contracted the disease, he had next to no symptoms at all. “The first time I got the disease, I had nearly no symptoms. This time around, it is much worse. I lost my sense of taste, have a very high fever, and have pains in my eyes and body that are keeping me up. My nurse is waiting for the doctor to get back to her. I don’t think they know what to do as this is likely the first time that they are dealing with a person who contracted the disease twice.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)