TEHILLIM – Satmar “Rosh Hakuhal” Critical With COVID-19

The Satmar Rosh Hakuhal in Williamsburg is in critical condition with COVID-19 and Tehillim is needed.

Reb Meyer Rispler is the Rosh Hakuhal (President) of the Satmar Kiryas Yoel Kehillah in Williamsburg (Chassidim of Rav Aharon Teitelbaum Shlita).

After contracting COVID, Reb Meyer, who is around 70 years old, was hospitalized for a few days and was R”L placed on a ventilator on Wednesday morning.

He is a tremendous Baal Chesed and Baal Tzedakah, and is the CEO of a large accounting firm, Mayer Rispler & Co.

His name for Tehillim is Meir Zelig ben Esther.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)