In the attached video and photos we seen the gadol HaDor, Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky learning in his Sukkah.

As YWN has been reporting, HaRav Kanievsky tested positive for COVID-19 on Erev Sukkos. Bichasdei Hashem, he is feeling ok.

Please continue to say Tehillim for שמריהו יוסף חיים בן פעשא מרים.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)