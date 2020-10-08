MAILBAG: Where Are The Rabbonim In Boro Park?

Mr. Tischler is a rabble rouser of the worst type, calling government officials who generally respect, and assist, the Jews of NY, horrific names is crass, and is the WORST type of chilul Hashem. This is NOT what Hashem expects of us in galus; he is appealing to the lowest element, trying to garner votes, but is ultimately making things worse for those who earnestly, and correctly, understand that large capacity shuls can safely host more than 10 men inside. Let Agudah, with saner minds and avoiding use of bad language, try handle this problem.

But, where are the various Rebbes? They need to speak out against their followers who are not using their seichel (those who have some) when demonstrating incorrectly. They have a right to speak out, but must be careful about the signs they hold up, the language they use (Nazi, pig, etc. is forbidden), and not to destroy property, nor degrade the important use of masks.

Please, it’s time for some rabbanim and Rebbes to get control of this out of control, destructive, situation!

An out of towner, anonymous.

