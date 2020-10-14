MAILBAG: Anti-Semitic Cashier In NJ “Dollar Tree” Store

Dear YWN,

I wanted to let your readers know of the following disturbing incident.

I was shopping in Dollar Tree located at 67 St Georges Ave, Roselle, NJ Oct. 7. While on the line to pay, there were 2 adult customers before me on line that weren’t wearing any masks at all. The Cashier, “Joan” totally ignored the fact that they weren’t wearing a mask.

At the same time, a Jewish family was checking out at a nearby register and the entire family aside for their 3-year-old child were wearing masks. My cashier “Joan” immediately ran over to the other register (while keeping me waiting) and told the other cashier to make sure that the 3-Year-old child puts on a mask.

When I commented to “Joan” why she’s only requesting a mask from a Jewish 3-year-old child (at another checkout lane) while not caring about the 2 non-Jewish individuals who checked out at her register she lied and just said “They were wearing masks”.

I then asked her for her name so I can report her to her superiors and she refused to provide it. Only after pressing her for her name did she tell it to me.

After checking out, I told her (Joan) that Anti-Semitism is not tolerated in this country. She then yelled after me “Stupidity is not tolerated in this country”.

Name withheld upon request.

