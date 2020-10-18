WATCH THIS: Cuomo Says Satmar Should Make “Small Wedding This Year, Big One Next Year” And Invite Him

At Sunday’s press conference, NY Governor Cuomo was asked about the Satmar wedding that the state put the brakes on after learning that thousands may be attending.

Cuomo ended his remarks by saying: “My suggestion, have a small wedding this year, next year have a big wedding, “invite me, I’d come.”

Meanwhile, a letter from Satmar sent to the media blasted the decision and the way it was done insisting they had taken special measures to ensure the wedding complied with coronavirus safety protocol, however claimed “nobody verified our plans before attacking us”/

Satmar said unlike the hordes of worshippers and guests touted by state officials, only a ‘small circle of close family members’ would have been attending the wedding, and ‘the rest of the community would only be able to participate for a short period of time.’

“The greeting cue would have been controlled in accordance with the social distancing regulations. The proper arrangements were in place to achieve that.”

The letter continued that the family has been forced to scrap its original plans as a result of the publicity over the state’s order and the expected mass turnout.

“The publicity will turn this wedding to a paparazzi and will draw spectators that will make it impossible to control the crowds to comply with social distancing,” the letter reads.

“It will also deter from the celebratory and spiritual atmosphere fit for such an affair. Hence, we decided that the wedding will not be held as planned, and will only [be] attended by close family members.”

