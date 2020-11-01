TODAY IN NYC: Thousands To Participate In Another Trump Vehicle Convoy [VIDEOS]

Thousands of #JewsForTrump are joining one of the many vehicle convoys to be travelling around NYC today in support of President Trump’s reelection.

Last Sunday more than 1,000 vehicle participated in the event, but this Sunday organizers are aiming for many non-Jews to be joining the convoy’s.

The group plans on having a rally this afternoon at an undisclosed location.

No location has been given to avoid any issues with counter-protesters.

VIDEO OF BROOKLYN CONVOY:

VIDEO OF CONVOY WHICH LEFT LAKEWOOD NJ:

VEHICLE CONVOY SHUTS DOWN GARDEN STATE PARKWAY:

