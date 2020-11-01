TODAY IN NYC: Thousands To Participate In Another Trump Vehicle Convoy [VIDEOS]

Thousands of #JewsForTrump are joining one of the many vehicle convoys to be travelling around NYC today in support of President Trump’s reelection.
Last Sunday more than 1,000 vehicle participated in the event, but this Sunday organizers are aiming for many non-Jews to be joining the convoy’s.
The group plans on having a rally this afternoon at an undisclosed location.
No location has been given to avoid any issues with counter-protesters.
VIDEO OF BROOKLYN CONVOY:
VIDEO OF CONVOY WHICH LEFT LAKEWOOD NJ:
VEHICLE CONVOY SHUTS DOWN GARDEN STATE PARKWAY:
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Not again!!
Have the rabboniim, shlita, paskind that having all the MAGA menschen riding around in pickup trucks and honking horns for several hours is NOT bitul torah since it is being done in the interest of hakaras hatov?? I guess all the Biden Bros have consulted rabbonim with a different hashkafah and will be shteiging all day for the z’chus of his election
another day a chila hashem
Why must you automatically assume Bitul Torah?
Although “b’shivtecha b’baytecha” (learning at home/yeshiva) is one mode of learning, another mode of learning is “u’v’lechtecha baderech” (learning while travelling on the road – in a Trump parade). One reason for knowing Torah bal-peh, is to recite divrei Torah when walking, driving and attending pro-Trump parades.
These days there are many shiyurim on various media that can be listened to while driving. My husband does Daf Yomi listening to a pre-recorded shiyur while driving to work, and his daily perokim of Rambam he does on his commute home from work!
So, why are you judgemental against these holy yidden (that are osek b’tarchei tzibur – which BTW exempts them from learning and many mitzvos, as your LOR), an speak bad against them (which is far worse than making empty allegations of bitul Torah)?!
Rebbitzen: Please read between the lines. We already have an ongoing virtual milchama between the MAGA Menschen and Biden Bros here in the CR w/o someone taking my posts seriously. Sorry if my satire was under the radar.
Awesome
To nbatorah re: chilul Hashem. Have you not heard of “gaon yaakov” – Jewish pride?! When Jews lack self-pride and depreciate themselves, they are also mevazeh the Torah and the Nosen HaTorah.