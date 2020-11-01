WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Seen For First Time Since COVID Recovery – Attends Levaya Of R’ Shimon Brecher Z”L of Lakewood

Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kavievsky was seen publicly for the first time since recovering from COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. The Gadol Hador was seen inside his van attending the Levaya of R’ Shimon Brecher Z”L (58) of Lakewood, who was Niftar from COVID-19 this past Friday.

R’ Shimon was very close to Rav Chaim.

As can be seen in the attached video & photo, the Gadol HaDor has a bandage on his arms.

Sources tell YWN that Rav Chaim is suffering from some type of infection on his arm.

Please say Tehillim for Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)