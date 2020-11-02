HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Numerous Mezuzas And Homes Defaced With Anti-Jewish Slurs [PHOTOS]

The NYPD is investigating a hate crime in the Hasidic community of Williamsburg.

Sources tell YWN that residents at 580 Whyte Avenue found numerous doors scrawled with hateful messages such as “[expletive removed] the Jews”. Multiple Mezuzas were defaced as well.

Williamsburg Shomrim and the NYPD were called, and all security camera footage was being analyzed.

The NYPD Hate crimes Task Force is investigating this troubling incident.

If you have any information that can assist in this investigation, please call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and Williamsburg Shomrim’s 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-237-0202.

All calls are strictly confidential.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

PHOTOS BY ARON BERGER

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)