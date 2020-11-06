Cops Thwart Apparent Plot To Attack Philly Convention Center Where Votes Are Being Counted

At least one person is in custody and a weapon has been recovered during an investigation into an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

According to WPVI, on Thursday night, cops received a tip that someone, possibly a group, was traveling from Virginia to Philadelphia in a Hummer.

The tipster said the people intended to launch an attack at the convention center, the site were ballots are being counted.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing. It was also unclear what charges, if any, the detained suspect faced.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)