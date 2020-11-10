Headlines & Breaking NewsUS & World News READ THE LETTER: Agudath Israel Congratulates President-Elect Biden November 9, 2020 7:03 pm 6 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Attached is a congratulatory letter from Agudath Israel of America to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Get email updates from Yeshiva World
The media says he is Pres and and every goofy follows along. Cmon man!
So Mexico can wait till it is final but Aguda can’t?
et tu, brute?
I’m sure the Aguda’s letter was approved by its rabbonim; I am most certainly not coming to criticize, chas veshalom. I just have a sincere kushya and I’m curious what the rabbonim would answer… My kushya is: I understand that the Aguda must keep warm bipartisan ties. However, in the name of yashrus, how can they be party to the left-promulgated lie that Mr. Biden is the President-elect?! According to the laws of this great country, Mr. Biden is nothing more than the probable eventual President-elect, pending the courts’ decisions. Additionally, it is obvious (as was said by Moreinu HoRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, shlit”a, in his now famous interview from Mishpacha’s R’ Yisroel Besser) that we owe a debt of hakoras hatov to President Trump. How can we “leave him to the wolves” and give him such a slap in the face, so to speak, by completely disregarding his legal right to challenge the election results (especially when there is clear evidence of at least a certain amount of fraud… though it may not be enough to sway the ultimate election outcome)?!
Any signatures from Gedolom on it? Would like to see them. What is agudah going to do if Trump ends up winning? What will they tell him? Hakaras Hatov?
Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election is certified.