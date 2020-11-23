DEBLASIO’S JUNGLE: Brooklyn Party Ends With 7 Teens Shot, 1 Fatally; More Than 25 Shot & Stabbed Over Weekend

A young woman has died and six other people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in Brooklyn that followed an earlier shooting near a Sweet 16 birthday party, police said.

The first shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the East New York neighborhood and left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg, New York Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said during a news conference. It wasn’t known what prompted that shooting.

The second shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, and police said it’s believed to be related to the first shooting. A 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Others shot at the apartment building ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old, according to preliminary information from police. They were expected to survive, police said.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police said they were looking for more than one suspect in the apartment shooting.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooters in either incident.

Additional shooting and stabbing incidents this weekend in NYC include:

Manhattan – DOUBLE SHOOTING – HOMICIDE – 230-19 Rockaway Blvd. – Drive-By Shooting – Car Shot Up – 2 People Shot, DEAD

Brooklyn – PERSON SHOT – Clarkson Avenue x East 95th Street

Brooklyn – PERSON SHOT – 167 East 23rd Street

Manhattan – PERSON STABBED – 33rd Street x Broadway

MANHATTAN – PERSON STABBED – 1854 POWELL BLVD

Manhattan – MALE SHOT – 388 Pearl Street

Brooklyn – SHOOTING – HOMICIDE – 3306 Bayview Avenue – Person Shot DEAD

Manhattan – STABBING – HOMICIDE – 79 East 125th Street – Male Stabbed to DEATH

Brooklyn – FEMALE SHOT – 1509 Eastern Parkway

Brooklyn – SHOOTING & STABBING – 896 Park Avenue – 1 Person Stabbed & 1 Person Shot

Manhattan – SHOOTING – HOMICIDE – 10 Paladino Avenue – Person Shot, DIED

Queens – PERSON SHOT – 174-09 137 Avenue

Manhattan – STABBING – HOMICIDE – 8th Avenue x West 38th Street – Person Stabbed Multiple Times, DIED

Queens – STABBING – 164th Street x 65th Avenue – Person Stabbed on a MTA Bus

Bronx – PERSON SHOT – 2311 Crotona Avenue

Brooklyn – PERSON SHOT – 834 Park Avenue

Manhattan – STABBING – 34th Street x 8th Avenue – Male Stabbed in the Back – in Serious Condition – Fighting for his Life

Manhattan – MALE STABBED – Grand Central Station

Brooklyn – MALE SHOT – 21 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn – PERSON SHOT – 121 Van Buren Street

Brooklyn – MALE SHOT – Glenmore Avenue & Georgia Avenue

Brooklyn – PERSON SHOT – 939 Liberty Avenue

Brooklyn – SHOOTING – 305 Livonia Avenue – Person Shot in the Neck

Brooklyn – MULTIPLE SHOOTING – HOMICIDE – 15 Albany Avenue – 7 People Shot – 1 DEAD – and 1 of them Likely to DIE

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)