This Sunday י״ג כסלו, Reb Berish Aurbach davened for the Amud at Caulfield Beis Medrash in Melbourne Australia for his mother’s 100th Yartzheit.

Berish turned 100 this year and lost his mother Rivka Aurbach (nee Blass) in Biala, Poland in 1920 when he was just a few months old.

This past August Reb Berish celebrated his 100th birthday, and received a latter from the Queen of Australia (see below).

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)