Jerusalem Man Dies Shortly After Taking Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine

In the second case of its kind, a man in Israel died shortly after taking the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine in Israel. This instance took place on Tuesday night when an 88-year-old man collapsed in his Jerusalem home and was rushed to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The hospital emphasized that man was suffering from a number of very serious chronic illnesses and therefore, no connection is currently being made between his taking of the vaccine and his death a short time later.