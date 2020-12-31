Jerusalem Man Dies Shortly After Taking Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine

In the second case of its kind, a man in Israel died shortly after taking the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine in Israel. This instance took place on Tuesday night when an 88-year-old man collapsed in his Jerusalem home and was rushed to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The hospital emphasized that man was suffering from a number of very serious chronic illnesses and therefore, no connection is currently being made between his taking of the vaccine and his death a short time later.
According to Magen David Adom, the man collapsed at his house and was brought to the hospital while undergoing CPR. The ER doctors continued CPR efforts, however, the doctors were forced to pronounce his death a short time later after exhaustive efforts.
Yesterday a 49-year-old man suffered a severe anaphylactic reaction a few hours after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. He was taken to Terem and treated for the reaction there. The man said that he had an anaphylactic reaction to penicillin in the past but has no pre-existing illnesses. After being treated he quickly returned to being stable and was given a clean bill of health.
Also on Monday, a man in his 70s from the town of Beit Shean died of a heart attack two hours after receiving the injection. The Health Ministry made an official statement which said: “A 75-year-old man from northern Israel, who was suffering from cardiac illnesses as well as cancer, and had already suffered numerous heart attacks, was vaccinated against the Coronavirus and died at home a few hours after receiving the vaccine.”
The Ministry emphasized that CEO Professor Hezi Levy appointed a special committee to investigate the incident. “We partake in the sadness of the family. According to an initial report done in this tragic case, we cannot confirm a connection between the vaccine and the tragic incident. The vaccination push will continue.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)