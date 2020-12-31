New Poll Finds Saar May Be Able To Form Government Without Netanyahu

A new poll conducted by Midgam and requested and published by channel 12 news, showed that if the elections were held today, that it is possible, however difficult, for Likud breakaway Gideon Saar to form a government without Binyamin Netanyahu involved.

According to the poll, Likud would beat Gideon Sa’ar’s The New Hope party by 10 seats, but would not be able to form a government. Whereas Saar, who is a right-winger would be able to form a coalition without the Likud party.

The poll found the Likud winning the most seats with 28, while New Hope would finish second with 18 seats and Yamina would place third with 14 seats. Yesh Atid-Telem would receive 13 seats, while the Joint Arab List would receive 11 seats and the new party founded by Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai would receive eight seats. Likewise, Shas would receive eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, Yisrael Beiteinu five seats, Blue and White four seats, and Meretz four seats.

With these numbers, Sa’ar could, in theory, form a coalition with the various anti-Netanyahu parties but only if gets the support of Yamina. On the flip side, Likud would be incapable of bringing Netanyahu another government even with the support of Yamina and the Charedi parties.

When the participants of the poll were asked “Who is most suitable to be Prime Minister?” 41% answered that they would prefer Binyamin Netanyahu and 33% that they would prefer Gideon Sa’ar.

