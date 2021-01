About a quarter of seriously ill coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in Israel are under the age of 60, Ynet reported.

According to Health Ministry data, 14.6% of seriously ill virus patients are aged 50-59, 5.4% are 40-49, and 2.1% are 30-39.

There are also four young adults in their 20s in serious condition, three teenagers and two children younger than 10.

The two children, both girls, have been hooked up to ventilators.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)