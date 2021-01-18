GRIM MILESTONE: Israel Passes 4,000 Niftarim From COVID; 1,000 Just Since December 15th

More than 4,000 Israelis have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in Israel, 80 of them have passed away over the weekend alone, the Health Ministry reported on Sunday. The current death toll stands at 4,005.

The death toll was above 1,000 in early September, and on December 14, the number of Niftarim hit 3,000. This means that more than 1,000 people were Niftar in just the past month R”L.

1,944 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment across the country’s hospitals, with 1,177 of them in serious condition and 282 patients on ventilators.

Jerusalem had the most active cases with 16,102 patients, followed by Bnei Brak which has listed 4,979, Modi’in Illit 3,300, Beit Shemesh 2,462, Petah Tikva 2,305 and Tel Aviv-Jaffa with 2,172.

