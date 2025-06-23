Israel Reopens Airports for Departures — But Only 50 Passengers Allowed Per Flight

Israel is set to begin limited flights in and out of Ben Gurion International Airport on Monday, the airport authority announced.

Outgoing flights will operate with a maximum of 50 passengers because of new safety protocols, Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Israel’s Home Front Command has restricted large gatherings of people and closed non-essential workplaces because of the threat of Iranian ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, the IAA will allow approximately 24 incoming flights per day as part of what it’s calling the “Safe Return” operation, as tens of thousands of Israelis remain stranded abroad. These inbound flights are allowed to operate with an increased capacity.

The IAA said the resumption of flights – even at limited capacities – would mark “a significant step toward the gradual restoration of routine international travel.”

