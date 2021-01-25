Dominion Sues Giuliani For $1.3 BILLION Over ‘Big Lie’ About Election Fraud

Dominion Voting Systems has sued former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for defamation after he pushed the “Big Lie” about election fraud on his podcast and TV appearances.
Dominion is seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.
The lawsuit notes that while Giuliani spread falsehoods about Dominion being owned by Venezuelan communists and corrupting the election, he did not make those claims in lawsuits he pushed on behalf of Trump.
(Source: CNN)
Why would someone make false claims in the press but then be unwilling to make them in court? Oh, right, because one is illegal and criminal and the other one is…. well, that’s what people like the previous president and his people do regularly.
Let’s start the trial with a full and TRANSPARENT audit of every dominion machine across the country by a credible, 3rd party. At the same time, let’s do a simultaneous forensic audit by Jovan Pulitzer of all the ballots used by the Dominion machines.
“The lawsuit notes that while Giuliani spread falsehoods about Dominion being owned by Venezuelan communists and corrupting the election, he did not make those claims in lawsuits he pushed on behalf of Trump.” If that’s true, it sounds shver…
Given that Giuliani was trying to destroy the entire company, the lawsuit has merit. All the Trumpies who spouted this false information deserve to be financially ruined for life.
Sorry, I take that back. Maybe he just thought it would be harder to actually win such a court case and thought it would damage the credibility of the other points in the filings. That doesn’t mean he thought it was a lie. He may have thought the evidence was compelling — just not mamesh enough to be certain of winning in court. I’m not a lawyer but it sounds like a kosher legal strategy to me…
We love you, Donald John Trump!
#Pence_Haley_2024
Fake news media doing it again. Who made you the judge, jury and executioner that this a conspiracy theory or false claims. Let it be proven in a court of law not by some media outlet with an agenda. Personally I feel that the media is responsible in a big way for what happened on January 6. From November 4th on these left wing media used dismissive terms and down played any possibility of election fraud even going so fr as saying it was the most secure election. Right, thats why now Jeff Bazos doesn’t let one of Amozon’s plants in Alabama use mail in ballots to vote to unionize.