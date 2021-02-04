TEHILLIM – Another New Mother In Israel Critical With COVID-19

Ma’ayanei Hayeshuah Hospital in Bnei Brak saw yet another pregnant woman whose situation deteriorated after contracting COVID-19. The family of the woman, whose name for Tehillim is Ruth bas Rivka, has asked that people pray for her recovery.

Ruth is only 32-years-old and is the mother of five young children. She lives with her husband and family in the Chareidi neighborhood of Ganei Hadar in Petach Tikvah. Ruth is the daughter-in-law of Hagaon HaRav Shimshon Pinkus Z”L, who as well known for his Mussar sefarim, and who was killed in a car accident with his wife and daughter 20 years ago.

After contracting the virus, Ruth was recuperating at home for a week. She bore some symptoms of the disease and mainly felt very weak. On Sunday, when her breathing deteriorated and became labored, she was transported to the Hospital in Bnei Brak.

On Tuesday, doctors were left with no choice but to induce birth at week 33 of Ruth’s pregnancy. The premature infant is in good condition.

Family friends of Ruth told reporters on Wednesday that: “We are asking anyone who can, to please Daven for her This is the only thing left that can save her.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)