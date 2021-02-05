Israelis With Green Passport and Vaccines May Soon Be Able To Travel Without Isolation to A Handful of Countries

High-ranking officials in the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that they have reached an agreement with Cyprus allowing citizens who have received 2 vaccines and have a “green passport” to travel between the two countries without requiring a period of isolation. The agreement will be effective as of March 1st.

Israel is also in talks with Greece, the Seychelle Islands, Romania, and Serbia, to adopt a similar policy.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, together with the foreign and tourism ministers are expected to visit Israel and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Foreign Minister and Tourism Minister on Monday.

“We are hopeful one of the things being discussed will be Greece accepting Israeli documentation about inoculations, which will allow Israelis to visit Greece,” a government official said. It would also allow vaccinated Greek citizens to visit Israel.

Other topics that are likely to arise in Netanyahu and Mitsotakis’s meeting are the EastMed pipeline project, which would be the longest gas pipeline in the world, stretching from Israel to Europe, as well as Greek concerns over tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)