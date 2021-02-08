NY State COVID Hospitalizations Hit Lowest Level Since December 25th

New York state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline this weekend, reaching their lowest level since December 25th, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

Hospitalizations declined by 155 patients to 7,649, the lowest since Dec. 25. The number of patients in intensive care also declined by 22 to 1,459.

Cuomo said the state’s one-day positivity rate dropped to 4%, the lowest one-day positivity rate since Nov. 27.

The seven-day positivity rate also declined to 4.5%, the lowest seven-day average since Dec. 2, Cuomo said.

The state reported another 10,025 positive cases out of 250,892 tests conducted Saturday.

There were 5,282 new cases in New York City, according to the state. The city’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 5.09% to 5.13%.

There were another 143 deaths statewide, bringing New York’s death toll to 36,224, according to Cuomo. Sixty-three of the new deaths were in the five boroughs.

(AP)