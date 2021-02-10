COUNCILMAN YEGER: NYC Sherriff Dismissing Summonses Given To Shuls During Fall Lockdown; DeBlasio Still Not Sure [VIDEO]

The NYC Sherriff is dismissing all fines levied against Houses of Worship for violating the Governors Executive Orders in red and orange zones, NYC Councilman Kalman Yeger tells YWN. The decision comes a day after a Federal Judge ruled that Cuomo’s restrictions were unconstitutional.

“The United States Constitution is the true victor here”, Yeger told YWN.

“From the very beginning, the Executive Orders improperly targeted religious observance and discriminated against a small group of New Yorkers. It’s a shame the fight had to go all the way to the United States Supreme Court, but religious freedom prevailed, as I was always confident it would. I’m grateful to the Agudas Yisroel of America and the Brooklyn Diocese for leading this battle and to the New York City Sheriff for the professional way he has handled the speedy dismissal of these summonses.”

Meanwhile, YWN has learned that at precisely the same time that Councilman Yeger was talking to the Sherriff to have the more than two dozen summonses dismissed, veteran Hamodia reporter Reuvain Borchardt was asking DeBlasio at Wednesday’s press conference about having the summonses dismissed.

BORCHARDT: “Yesterday a federal judge threw out the restrictions on houses of worship in red and orange zones, saying they were unconstitutional, are you going to toss all the fines that you gave Houses of Worship, and if any Houses of Worship have paid fines, will you return the money.”

DeBlasio responded by saying “I need to talk to the law department about what we think of that decision and how we’re gonna proceed, and how the state will proceed on that.”

Just another example of how dysfunctional the DeBlasio Administration is.

We were notified by Councilman @KalmanYeger that after discussing with the @NYCSHERIFF the permanent injunction ending capacity limits for religious worship, the Sheriff will withdraw all summonses issued to houses of worship for Covid violations. — Community Board 12 (@BrooklynCB12) February 10, 2021

On behalf of our entire community, we are grateful to Councilman Yeger for his continued and tireless efforts on this matter. — Community Board 12 (@BrooklynCB12) February 10, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)