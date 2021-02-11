WATCH THIS: NYPD Horses Run Wild In Flatbush After Officer Has Medical Issue; Hatzolah Transports Officer To Hospital

Two NYPD horses were seen running wild through the streets of Flatbush on Thursday.
It happened when an NYPD Officer had a medical issue at the corner of Quentin Road and East 8th Street.
Flatbush Hatzolah was called to the scene and was treating him, while another officer who was riding a second horse was holding both horses.
Suddenly, something spooked the horses, prompting them both to gallop away at full speed.
After a brief pursuit by NYPD, both horses were apprehended.
The officer was transported by Flatbush Hatzolah to the hospital in stable condition.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
“The officer was transported by Flatbush Hatzolah to the hospital in STABLE condition”.
Maybe it’s the horses that need putting back into a stable!
We wish the police officer a speed recovery and, as usual, we are very proud of Hatzola.