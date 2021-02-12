BOMBSHELL: Cuomo Top Aid Says NY State Withheld Number Of Nursing Home Deaths To Avoid Federal Scrutiny

According to a bombshell report in the NY Post, a top aide to New York Governor Cuomo told leading state Democratic lawmakers that the administration had withheld data on COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes to avoid federal scrutiny.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, admitted they had hidden the COVID numbers in a Thursday call obtained by New York Post. State Democrats in August had asked for the exact figures for nursing home deaths from COVID since March 1.

In the call on Thursday, DeRosa admitted they deliberately hid the data, after the Trump administration began asking questions.

State Democrats asked for the data in August, ‘right around the same time, [then-President Donald Trump] turns this into a giant political football,’ she said.

‘He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,’ DeRosa said.

‘He starts going after [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, starts going after [California Gov. Gavin] Newsom, starts going after [Michigan Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer.’

Trump, also, she said, ‘directs the Department of Justice to do an investigation into us.’

‘And basically, we froze.

‘Because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation.

‘That played a very large role into this.’

DeRosa then asked for ‘a little bit of appreciation of the context’.

News of the call sparked outrage among state Republicans and other critics of Cuomo’s conduct already incensed over his March 25 directive that ordered thousands of virus-infected seniors back into assisted-living facilities, nursing homes and other long-term care locations.

“The second most powerful person in state government and top aide to Gov. Cuomo admitted on video to the premeditated and willful violation of state laws and what clearly amounts to federal obstruction of justice,” said state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy. “Andrew Cuomo has abused his power and destroyed the trust placed in the office of governor. Prosecution and impeachment discussions must begin right away.”

(Sources: Fox News / Daily Mail / NY Post)