Chief Rabbi Lau Suspends Dayan Who Refused To Be Vaccinated

Chief Rabbi HaRav Dovid Lau, who also serves as the Nasi of the Beis Din HaGadol, suspended a dayan on Tuesday due to the fact that he refused to be vaccinated.

“HaRav Lau believes that it is obligatory for all dayanim to be vaccinated, and as long as it is legally viable, dayanim who are not vaccinated cannot serve in their positions and endanger those who use the Beis Din,” a statement from Rav Lau’s office said.

The dayan served on the Beis Din responsible for the giyur of IDF soldiers.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Tuesday morning that by the end of the day, four million Israelis will be vaccinated with at least the first dose of the vaccine. As of Tuesday morning, 2,612,000 Israelis had received both doses of the vaccine.

