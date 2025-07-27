Huckabee: “Is The UN, NYT, And Hamas All Happy Now? I’m Sure Hamas Is”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Sunday slammed those who bullied Israel into letting the UN get reinvolved in the distribution of aid in Gaza.

Attaching a video of a truck being looted, Huckabee wrote, “Are the UN, NY Times, and Hamas all happy now? I’m sure Hamas is. Their lies and propaganda destroyed the ceasefire deal, tried to discredit the safe and functioning GHF effort, emboldened Hamas, and will result in this complete balagan! Most sad for hostage families—grief prolonged.”

Huckabee retweeted a video posted by Israel News Pulse, which stated, “The aid trucks entering Gaza using the UN’s method.”

“This is how Gazans get killed.”

“And afterward, the UN dares to claim that the aid distribution method at the American GHF aid distribution centers is what endangers Gazans, even calling them (together with journalist Muhammad Majadleh, for example) ‘death traps.'”

“What you see here in the video is the method that the UN and Western European countries are pushing for.”

Earlier on Sunday, Huckabee retweeted statements from international lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky, who wrote, “According to a U.S. official quoted by the Wall Street Journal, shutting down the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was the no. 2 item on Hamas’s list of demands in cease-fire negotiations.”

“”Another U.S. official adds that the GHF has ’caused Hamas more fear than anything else has in the past two years.'”

“That is why Hamas is trying to sabotage the GHF. Because it works. It gets aid directly to those who need it and not into the hands of Hamas. For the first time, it removes Hamas’ greatest source of leverage: using hunger as a threat and a weapon of war.

“Don’t fall for the lies. Don’t believe the Hamas propaganda. If you want to meaningfully help the people of Gaza, those who need aid the most, then support the efforts of GHF!”

Huckabee added, “Why would Hamas demand that the GHF method stop? Because suddenly Hamas is promoting humanitarianism and efficiency for food delivery that Hamas couldn’t loot? Right! And Jeffrey Dahmer was a master chef and should have had a cooking show.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)