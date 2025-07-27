Trump Slams Global Silence on U.S. Gaza Aid: “We Gave $60 Million—Nobody Said Thank You”

President Donald Trump took aim Sunday at what he called the “shameful” lack of recognition for American aid efforts, pointing out that while the U.S. sent $60 million in food assistance to the Palestinian territory, the gesture has gone largely ignored—by Gazan leadership and the international community alike.

“We gave $60 million two weeks ago, and nobody even acknowledged it,” Trump told reporters in Scotland. “Nobody talks about it. It makes you feel a little bad when you do that… None of the European countries gave. Nobody gave but us. And nobody said, ‘Gee, thank you very much.’”

The president’s remarks came in response to a reporter’s question about whether Israel should allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza. Trump chose instead to spotlight what he sees as a glaring imbalance: the United States footing the bill for food while the rest of the world criticizes Israel and remains largely absent when it comes to actual contributions.

Trump’s frustration comes amid a crisis that has increasingly turned political. Since the war in Gaza began last October following Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel, the U.S. has played a key role in supporting its ally militarily and diplomatically. But at the same time, it has also stepped up to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza—even as many Arab and European countries, often vocal in their condemnation of Israel, have failed to meaningfully contribute.

While Israel has imposed strict controls on aid entry over concerns that it could be diverted by Hamas, the United States has quietly moved to provide life-saving assistance through vetted channels. The $60 million that Trump referred to was allocated by Congress during his tenure, and has been used to deliver food, formula, and basic supplies.

Despite these efforts, Trump noted, there has been little gratitude—and even less honesty about who is actually doing the heavy lifting.

“You want to help people,” he said. “But it would be nice if someone at least said, ‘Thank you.’”

Reports from Gaza paint a dire picture: civilians caught in the crossfire, babies suffering from malnutrition, and distribution centers overwhelmed. But Trump’s remarks underscore that while the suffering is real, the international narrative has become dangerously lopsided—placing the blame almost exclusively on Israel and turning a blind eye to the role of Hamas and the indifference of many countries who claim to care.

Meanwhile, Trump has made no secret of his position on Hamas. He reiterated that Israel should “finish the job” and eliminate the terror threat in Gaza once and for.

“No other country gave anything,” Trump said. “None of the European countries. Nobody gave but us.”

Fact-checkers have pointed out that some nations have contributed aid, but Trump’s core point—that the U.S. provides the lion’s share of funding and receives little thanks—is hard to refute. In 2023 alone, the U.S. gave hundreds of millions in humanitarian support to the Palestinians, dwarfing other nations’ contributions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)