STILL IN MILITARY JAIL: Detention Of 3 Avreichim Arrested At Protest Extended

Eidah HaChareidit protest

The detention of the three avreichim who were arrested at a protest against chillul kevarim last week and transferred to the military police was extended on Sunday for several days, until Thursday of this week.

The arrest of the three avreichim, who belong to the Eida HaChareidit, including the grandson of the Mishkenot HaRoim Rebbe, ignited a wave of protests.

Although there was talk about the possibility of renewing the protests following the arrest, sources from the Peleg Yerushalmi estimate that no protest will take place at this stage. According to estimates, there is a concern that protests may complicate the legal proceedings of the detainees and harm their chances of being released quickly.

“As of now, there is no intention of going out into the streets,” a source close to one of the detainees said. “We will wait to see what happens at the next hearing in the military court.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



