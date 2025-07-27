BD”E: Petirah Of Dr. Brian Jude Z”L, Founding Pioneer of Hatzolah South Africa

YWN regrets to share the petirah of Dr. Brian Jude, one of the founding pillars of Hatzolah South Africa, who through thankless work and unwavering dedication helped build an organization that has saved countless lives. He was niftar this past Wednesday night at the age of 77.

Before Hatzolah South Africa had its fleet, its command center, or even a name that was known outside the inner circle, it was just an idea—a dream held by a few. But it was Dr. Brian Jude who gave it its first real heartbeat.

From training the very first responders in his own home, to personally overseeing operations in the early days, Dr. Jude wasn’t just part of the story—he was its foundation. He took what was a noble aspiration and made it operational, sustainable, and professional. Under his guidance, Hatzolah grew from a grassroots initiative into one of the most respected and advanced emergency response systems in the region.

And yet, throughout it all, he would have shrugged off any suggestion that he did something remarkable.

Dr. Jude’s leadership was marked by precision, resolve, and heart. He asked the hard questions when others shied away. He made sure things worked—not just in theory, but in practice, where it mattered. And at every stage, he kept one goal in sight: to save lives and serve the kehilla with excellence and compassion.

He was the kind of leader who led from within. He didn’t need to raise his voice. His quiet confidence, his clarity of thought, and his deep sense of responsibility inspired others to rise to their best. His presence in a room brought stability. His advice brought wisdom. His belief in the mission brought conviction.

Dr. Jude’s accomplishments in medicine and community service would be impressive on their own. But what made his journey extraordinary was the unyielding strength with which he faced his personal medical challenges.

More than a decade ago, Dr. Jude underwent a heart transplant. In the years that followed, he faced one setback after another: a stroke, the loss of hearing, diminished eyesight, blocked arteries, and ultimately cardiac failure. Yet, through it all, he never once allowed hardship to define him.

If you asked how he was doing, he would smile and say, “Yesh li hakol”—“I have everything.”

He meant it. Because Dr. Jude didn’t measure his life by what he had lost. He measured it by what mattered: his family, his emunah, and his opportunity to help others.

Even in his final years, Dr. Jude remained deeply involved in the organization he helped build. He met with Hatzolah leadership regularly—sharing ideas, listening intently, and guiding gently.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)