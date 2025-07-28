Iran Still Holding 5 Jews In Custody, Including NY Resident, Another American Jew Released On Bail

The Iranian regime detained 35 Jews for alleged collaboration with Israel in the wake of Operation Rising Lion, including two Jews from the U.S., Kan News reported on Monday morning.

Five Jews are still in custody, including one of the American Jews, an Iranian who moved to New York 30 years ago and traveled to Iran to visit relatives.

The second U.S. Jew, a Jew of Iranian descent who lives in Los Angeles and also came to Iran to visit relatives, was released on bail in recent days along with 10 local Jews.

“The two Americans came to the wrong place at the wrong time,” a source familiar with the efforts to release them said.

The regime’s wave of arrests of Jews belies the image that Iran has tried to cultivate for years, according to which it grants equal rights and security to its Jewish citizens. After the war ended, sources in the community said that they were under unprecedented pressure, and the fear of surveillance, investigations, and arrests had become a daily reality.

Iran carried out a mass arrest operation of all minorities following the war, including Afghans, Azeris, Kurds, and members of the Baha’i religion.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)