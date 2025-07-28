Clashes At Kosel: Women Of The Wall Hide Sefer Torah In Baby Carrier, Kosel Usher Evacuated To Hospital

Women of the Wall members clashed with security guards at the Kosel plaza on Monday morning after they defied the law and brought a Sefer Torah hidden inside a baby carrier to the Kosel.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated, “On Monday morning, a small group from the Women of the Wall organization acted in blatant violation of the regulations in place at the Kosel plaza when they brought a Sefer Torah into the tefillah plaza against the rules and in a degrading manner—hidden inside a baby carrier.”

“During the event, some members of the group violently attacked the employees of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, who sought to maintain order and kedushas hamakom. One of the Foundation’s employees required medical evacuation to the hospital following the attack.”

The foundation stated, “We view with severity any attempt to harm the mesorah of the Kosel and its kedusha. The foundation will continue to work to maintain order at the Kosel plaza in accordance with the instructions of the Chief Rabbinate and the established mesorah.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)