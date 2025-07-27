Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Crippled Iran’s “Doomsday” EMP and Hydrogen Bomb Programs During Operation Rising Lion, Report Says


Israel’s 12-day military campaign against Iran extended far beyond the Islamic Republic’s known nuclear sites, according to a new report by The Washington Post, citing Israeli and American intelligence sources. The strikes also targeted secret programs aimed at developing an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon and a hydrogen bomb, potentially delaying Tehran’s advanced weapons development by up to two years.

The campaign began with a devastating first wave that eliminated nearly all of Iran’s top nuclear and weapons physicists. Follow-up strikes focused on senior scientists, laboratories, headquarters, archives, and testing facilities — efforts that Israeli officials claim effectively erased critical institutional knowledge from Iran’s advanced weapons programs.

“The loss of key personnel and infrastructure has set Iran back significantly,” one Israeli official told the Post. “It will take them years — if ever — to recover. The EMP and fusion programs were already underway, and they are now stopped.”

The Israeli assault included direct hits on the Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities, as well as missile launchers, air defense systems, and strategic military installations tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran’s Defense Ministry. Israeli intelligence estimates that up to 50% of Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile and 80% of its launchers were destroyed during the operation.

Officials now believe Iran no longer qualifies as a “threshold nuclear state” — a country believed to be on the brink of nuclear weapons capability. While Israel initially aimed to topple the Iranian regime, that objective was abandoned when President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire on June 24, effectively halting the campaign.

The report also highlighted an unexpected challenge for Israeli and U.S. planners: Iran’s robust arsenal of solid-fuel missiles, which are quicker to launch and harder to intercept. Several of these missiles penetrated Israeli defenses during the war, causing significant casualties and damage.

The full extent of the damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and weapons programs remains classified, but one source described the operation as “the most comprehensive and successful preemptive campaign ever carried out against a clandestine nuclear weapons effort.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino Alleges Shocking Corruption: “What I’ve Uncovered Has Shaken Me to My Core”

The Lies Behind The Photo Of A “Starving” Gazan Child Published By NYT, BBC, CNN & Others

Right-Wing NGO To PM: “Why Did You Surrender To Tactics Employed By Hitler & Goebbels?”

Iranian Immigrant To Israel Indicted For Espionage; Exposed Israeli Agent, Revealed Flight Path Of Israeli Drones

Surrender To Hamas’s Campaign: Israel Begins Daily 10-Hour ‘Humanitarian’ Pauses; Aid Trucks From Egypt Enter Gaza

HY’D: Two IDF Soldiers from Golani Recon Unit Killed in Southern Gaza Combat

Israeli Navy Intercepts Handala “Activist Boat” Attempting to Breach Gaza Naval Blockade

Revealed: French Delegation Met With Hamas Leaders

H’YD: Betzalel Yehoshua, Injured Last Week In Gaza, Dies Of His Wounds

GREECE: Syrian Screams “I Am Hamas” And Bites Off Part Of Israeli Tourist’s Ear

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network