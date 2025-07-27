Israeli Crippled Iran’s “Doomsday” EMP and Hydrogen Bomb Programs During Operation Rising Lion, Report Says

Israel’s 12-day military campaign against Iran extended far beyond the Islamic Republic’s known nuclear sites, according to a new report by The Washington Post, citing Israeli and American intelligence sources. The strikes also targeted secret programs aimed at developing an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon and a hydrogen bomb, potentially delaying Tehran’s advanced weapons development by up to two years.

The campaign began with a devastating first wave that eliminated nearly all of Iran’s top nuclear and weapons physicists. Follow-up strikes focused on senior scientists, laboratories, headquarters, archives, and testing facilities — efforts that Israeli officials claim effectively erased critical institutional knowledge from Iran’s advanced weapons programs.

“The loss of key personnel and infrastructure has set Iran back significantly,” one Israeli official told the Post. “It will take them years — if ever — to recover. The EMP and fusion programs were already underway, and they are now stopped.”

The Israeli assault included direct hits on the Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities, as well as missile launchers, air defense systems, and strategic military installations tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran’s Defense Ministry. Israeli intelligence estimates that up to 50% of Iran’s ballistic missile stockpile and 80% of its launchers were destroyed during the operation.

Officials now believe Iran no longer qualifies as a “threshold nuclear state” — a country believed to be on the brink of nuclear weapons capability. While Israel initially aimed to topple the Iranian regime, that objective was abandoned when President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire on June 24, effectively halting the campaign.

The report also highlighted an unexpected challenge for Israeli and U.S. planners: Iran’s robust arsenal of solid-fuel missiles, which are quicker to launch and harder to intercept. Several of these missiles penetrated Israeli defenses during the war, causing significant casualties and damage.

The full extent of the damage to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and weapons programs remains classified, but one source described the operation as “the most comprehensive and successful preemptive campaign ever carried out against a clandestine nuclear weapons effort.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)