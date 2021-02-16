MAILBAG: Yasher Koach To Lakewood Rabbonim – Will Other Neighborhoods Do The Same This Purim?

I have nothing but praise for the Roshei Yeshiva and Rabbonim of Lakewood. They took a bold move and put out strict guidelines for this coming Purim. They cancelled their Purim Mesiba. These decisions were likely painful and hard to make. Yet they did them, and they should be lauded and commended.

The Rabbonim of Los Angeles have released a letter calling on out of towners NOT to come and collect there. It was signed by just about every Rov in Los Angeles.

What about Flatbush, Boro Park, Williamsburg, Monsey, Five Towns, Chicago, Crown Heights etc etc? Will we hear similar announcements from our leadership?

Besides for the sakonas nefashos of even one person getting sick and rachmana litzlan dying, what about the potential Chillul Hashem that will be caused?

Should people celebrate and be b’simcha? Absolutely! Let them do it in smaller private gatherings. Let Shuls have their oilam together in their own Shul. Let people drink and be mikayem the mitzvas hayom. But do it on a quieter scale. There is no reason to allow total strangers into our homes, thus risking our lives.

Please, let’s see some action, and let’s save lives.

Wishing everyone a Freilchen and safe Purim.

Name withheld upon request.

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)