NY Governor Cuomo Says Overnight Summer Camps Can Plan On Reopening

NY Governor Cuomo says summer camps can plan on reopening this summer.
Cuomo made the announcement at Wednesday’s press conference.
“As of now, overnight summer camps can plan on reopening. That doesn’t happen until June and we hope the current trajectory stay until June 1. We’re keeping an eye on these variants of interest, but they can plan on reopening.”
Beginning March 26th, indoor family entertainment centers can reopen, Cuomo says. Outdoor amusement parks can reopen on April 9.
DEVELOPING STORY
Of-course cuomo knows full verse that this is totally academic & moot point from his perspective, because he full well realizes that by june he shall have been impeached & removed from office, for murder & lying to Department of Justice.
Schools wil have to worry about more than just a lice check next fall!
This is a REALLY bad idea!
@147
Learn how the system works before posting FALSE information.
Governor Cuomo is a state official. The Department of Justice is a Federal Agency. IF, the NY State Legislature should choose to bring an impeachment action against the Governor, it won’t include supposed lying to a federal agency. Furthermore, if there is to me a murder charge, it would be brought by a District Attorney seeking an indictment from a Grand Jury and a trial in State Criminal Court.
But keep on spewing your nonsense, if it makes you feel good.
be not me, sorry for the typos. Carpal Tunnel acting up