NY Governor Cuomo Says Overnight Summer Camps Can Plan On Reopening

NY Governor Cuomo says summer camps can plan on reopening this summer.

Cuomo made the announcement at Wednesday’s press conference.

“As of now, overnight summer camps can plan on reopening. That doesn’t happen until June and we hope the current trajectory stay until June 1. We’re keeping an eye on these variants of interest, but they can plan on reopening.”

Beginning March 26th, indoor family entertainment centers can reopen, Cuomo says. Outdoor amusement parks can reopen on April 9.

