TRAGEDY IN WILLIAMBURG: Young Child R”L Struck And Killed On Hooper Street – Possibly Hit And Run Vehicle

Tragedy struck the Williamsburg community on Wednesday morning, when word spread of a fatal accident involving a young child.

The incident occurred at around 8:00AM on Hooper Street and South 5th Street, when an approximately 6/7 year-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Williamsburg Hatzolah responded and Paramedics attempted to save the child life, but were unfortunately unsuccessful due to the massive injuries sustained.

Sources tell YWN that initially it was believed that the child was struck by an MTA bus, but it appears that the bus only stopped to help the child – who was struck by a hit and run vehicle.

Chesed Shel Emes is on the scene, and the NYPD was investigating the incident.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)