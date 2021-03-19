Coronavirus Number in Chareidi Sector Way Down, Less Than 100 New Cases on Wednesday

As the infection rate in Israel continues to decline, thanks to the nation-wide operation to vaccinate as many people as possible, the Chareidi community’s rate of infection on Thursday made up only 7 percent of the national total, according to a report in BeChadrei Chareidim.

According to the daily report put out by the Health Ministry, the Chareidi community only saw 97 new cases of infection of the virus in the past day, which makes up 7 percent of the total number of cases in the country. The total number of new cases in Israel on Wednesday was 1,468, and the weekly average this past week was 1,886 new cases per day. These numbers are very positive, especially as many sectors of the economy have reopened over the past weeks, and in spite of that, the numbers are continuing to decline.

The report also stated that there are no longer any Chareidi cities classified as ‘red’ or ‘orange’ on the traffic light infection map. Kiryat Yearim and Rechasim, two of the last Chareidi cities to be orange, were classified as yellow yesterday. All of the other major Chareidi enclaves including, Elad, Immanuel, Beitar Illit, Modi’in Illit, and Bnei Brak, are classified as ‘green’ cities, signifying a low rate of infection.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)