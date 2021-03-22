Trump Will Return To Social Media In 2-3 Months, On His OWN Platform!

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday.

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would “completely redefine the game.”

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media, probably in about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Miller told Fox News on Sunday.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It’s going to completely redefine the game. And everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does but it will be his own platform,” Trump’s longtime adviser said.

Miller provided no further details, and no comment was immediately available from officials with the Trump Organization.

