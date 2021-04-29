WATCH LIVE AT 9:00PM: Biden Delivers First Address To Joint Session Of Congress

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, two days before he notches his 100th day in the White House.

The address, which is similar to the official State of the Union speech, will present Biden’s policy priorities and accomplishments, and outline his vision for the country.

The speech is set for 9 p.m. ET and will be held in the House chamber.

Security will be elevated following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman testified before Congress in February that extremists have expressed a desire to attack the complex during Biden’s address.

The audience inside the House chamber will be severely limited by social distancing guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of attendees will likely be around 200, although a senior Democratic aide said the final number could change.

For past addresses, each member of Congress could bring a guest, and the chamber was often packed with as many as 1,600 people.

This time, no guests will be allowed. Traditionally, most Supreme Court justices and Cabinet secretaries also attend, but this time only a limited number will be in the chamber.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Kamala Harris will be seated behind Biden, the first time in history that two women will be sitting on the dais behind the president.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)