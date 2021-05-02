WATCH LIVE 1:30PM ET: Levaya of Habachur Nachman Doniel (Donny) Morris Z”L 19, Of Teaneck NJ

The Levaya for Habachur Nachman Daniel ben Aryeh Tzvi (Donny Morris) z”l will begin at Yeshivat Sha’alvim Sunday Night at 1:30PM EDT/8:30PM Israel time.
Kevurah will follow on Har Hazeisim, Chelkas HaNeviim. גוש א שורה 10 מקום 414
Shiva is at Sha’alvim from 10-1 and 2:30-6.
The family will continue Shiva at their home beginning on Tuesday. A full schedule will be forthcoming.
The Niftar had been studying at Yeshivas Shalavim since September. He is a graduate of the Marsha Stern Talmudic Academy in Washington Heights.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)