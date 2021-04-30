Chareidi Reporter Warned Of This Very Tragedy In 2018!

Chareidi journalist Aryeh Erlich retweeted a warning of a potential tragedy occurring on the narrow Toldos Aharon passageway that he wrote in 2018!

“Tell the police to stop making excuses,” he captioned the retweet. “I refer you to my tweet from 2018.”

“The narrow exit passageway leading from the Toldos Aharon lighting ceremony creates a bottleneck and causes terrible pushing to the point of a real risk of people being crushed,” Erlich had written on Twitter in 2018. “And this is the ONLY exit!”

“In order to prevent a recurrence of what happened at the levaya of HaRav Wosner, z’tl, [when a man was trampled to death and dozens were injured due to overcrowding], it should be forbidden to hold the hadlaka there before a new larger exit way is constructed.”

תגיד למשטרה שתפסיק לקשקש. מפנה אותך לציוץ שלי מ-2018. pic.twitter.com/t15KVEG7Ef — אריה ארליך A. Erlich (@AryeErlich) April 30, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)