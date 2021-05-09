Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Releases Kol Korei

Agudath Israel of America, today, shared a Kol Korei from the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America:

A Letter from the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah:

(Free Translation):

29 Iyar 5781

The day which transformed – from joy to grief, from festivity to mourning, from the great light of the celebration of the tanna Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai to darkness – Lag B’omer, is etched in our minds, and the memory of our deceased brothers will not depart from our hearts.

We are obligated to feel the pain of the grieving families; let all Jews weep over the destruction Hashem has seen fit to perform. Additionally, “A person who observes misfortune happening to him should examine his deeds.” (Berachos 5a) When that misfortune comes in the guise of suffering for our entire community, it is certain that we must examine our public’s deeds and actions. “Let us search our ways and inspect them, and return to Hashem.” (Eichah 3:40)

We, too, join with the holy call of the Torah leaders in Eretz Yisroel to hold a worldwide day of prayer and crying on Tuesday, Yom Kippur Katan, Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan.

May the Healer of broken hearts heal our breaches; may He send consolation to the mourning families and healing to those who were injured. May He accept our prayers with mercy and may we not hear of further catastrophe in our communities.

Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of America

