NETANYAHU: We Will Hit Hamas Very Hard [VIDEO]

“Citizens of Israel, we are dealing with a campaign on two fronts. The first front – Gaza. I said that we would exact a very heavy price from Hamas and the other terrorist organizations. We are doing so and we will continue to do so with great force. The last word has not been said and this operation will continue as long as necessary in order to restore the quiet and security to the State of Israel.

The second front – Israel’s cities. I repeat what I said earlier today: We give 100% backing to the police, to the soldiers of the Border Police and to the other security forces in order to restore law and order to Israel’s cities. We will not tolerate anarchy. We back the police in using all means with full powers, including in conjunction with the IDF and the ISA. We have given powers for an emergency situation here. All of these measures are important, legitimate and necessary in order to halt this lawlessness in the State of Israel.

I again call on the citizens of Israel not to take the law into their own hands; whoever does so will be punished severely.

I would like to participate in the sorrow of the families that have lost their dear ones – the families of five-year-old Ido Avigal and the soldier Omer Tabib and five other families of five citizens who unfortunately lost their lives.

We will act with full force against enemies from without and law-breakers from within in order to restore quiet to the State of Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)